WWE/Indie News: Chris Jericho on why he went All In, and why he initially said no to Cody Rhodes

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 07 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST

Y2J shocked the world when he went ALL IN

What's the story?

Chris Jericho shocked the world when he appeared at ALL IN, having previously stated he would only work non-WWE shows outside of the United States--but on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Y2J opened up about why he went ALL IN.

The Fozzy frontman, however, also said it wasn't an immediate "yes" and that he actually declined the first offer because he didn't like the role he was going to play among other things.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho joined the WWE in 1999 and, until ALL IN, hadn't competed in a non-WWE event in the United States in the close to two decades that followed.

The first ever Undisputed Champion's first appearance outside of WWE came when he shocked the world by turning up in NJPW to attack Kenny Omega, with Jericho's first match outwith WWE coming earlier this year when he battled Kenny Omega in a five-star match for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome, during Wrestle Kingdom 12.

At ALL IN, Jericho shocked the world when he attacked IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega under the guise of Pentagon Jr, before removing the mask and reigniting their rivalry from last year.

The heart of the matter

On the recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho opened up about why he went ALL IN, but he first explained why he declined an offer from Cody Rhodes initially.

Months ago, when All In was announced, Cody called me and said, 'Do you want to be involved?' I said, 'No, I'm not really one to work any shows in the States that aren't WWE shows.'

Y2J said he also had been asked to work in the States by NJPW, who he's sporadically appeared for over the past two years.

For various reasons I just didn't feel like it was where I was at career-wise. I told him that I appreciated the offer, but I'm not going to do it. I also got asked to do Long Beach and those New Japan shows as well.

But the nine-time Intercontinental Champion explains what led to him changing his mind.

Over the course of the last few months, my mindset has changed a bit to where I'm enjoying being part of this new revolution of wrestling. I thought I would consider it, but the idea has to be right.

Y2J set the world alight with his latest WWE run

Jericho also spoke about how he was meant to portray Bernard The Business Bear and he was meant to appear in the main event, with the Young Bucks coming to the ring with Bernard and Jericho attacking Kota Ibushi under the bear guise. Jericho pitched attacking Omega but was told it wasn't an "angle match" so Y2J again declined.

Cody called me again and I started thinking, 'I wonder if I could make this work.' The idea was 'what if I could come in earlier in the show and attack Kenny?' The idea was to keep the angle alive from the Tokyo Dome to the Cruise.

Originally, the plan was for the lights to go out and Jericho to attack Omega in the ring with no disguise, but Nick Jackson advised Jericho to dress as Pentagon Jr for added shock value.

Y2J's appearance meant that the Omega vs Pentagon Jr match had to be moved from the co-main event to an earlier spot on the card, and Jericho allegedly took a private flight from Chicago to Kansas City to perform with Fozzy -- turning up with the Pentagon make-up still on.

What's next?

Jericho will continue to defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship, which he won from Tetsuya Naito in June -- but as for Kenny Omega, the pair will face off at Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea when Jericho teams with The Young Bucks to face Omega, Cody, and Marty Scurll on a cruise next month.