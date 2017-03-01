Impact Wrestling News: Reby Hardy on what happened with Hardys and Impact Wrestling

You don't want to get on Mrs. Hardy's bad side.

Reby Hardy had some interesting things to say on Busted Open Radio.

What’s the story?

In an interview that took place on Busted Open Radio today, Reby Hardy opened up about what transpired between the BROKEN Hardys and Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

The BROKEN Hardys have been one of the brightest spots for Impact Wrestling over the course of their existence, bringing a unique form of entertainment to the fledgeling wrestling company.

The heart of the matter

Reby Hardy was the guest on Busted Open Radio today, and she spoke at length about what actually happened between Impact Wrestling and the Hardys.

The rumors are true, we will NOT be resigning with IMPACT Wrestling. Up until a few days ago, we didn’t know if we were resigning. We didn’t get the contracts until five days before our current deal ran out.

Reby went on to talk about how TNA was the perfect situation for the Hardy family based on how they travel together and work on a limited schedule. She said that she doesn’t feel that there is ever an instance for guys like Matt and Jeff where they should be chasing after their employer in order to receive a new contract, which led the family to believe that Impact Wrestling didn’t think that they were important.

She intimated that it felt like they were waiting until the situation had come down to the wire so that it almost felt that they were being bullied into signing the contracts. Reby also noted that the Impact Wrestling locker room is amazing, because while 2016 was a very difficult year for them, everyone in the locker room worked as hard as possible, despite all of the rumours surrounding the company’s future.

Matt’s wife would go on to say that the situation was too late to be salvaged, as the deals expire at midnight tonight. She also noted that Matt is in love with the BROKEN universe and he won’t be giving that up anytime soon, stating, “it’s his baby.” She also complimented Dixie Carter, stating that you can say what you will about her, but she knew how to talk to people.

After Reby’s interview ended, she contacted one of the hosts to add that the Hardys wanted to do right by the fans, Impact Wrestling, and the Tag Team Championships by losing the title on television, but Anthem denied the request. The full interview can be heard here:

What’s next?

It is unclear at this point what the future holds for the Hardy family or the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship titles.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Anthem and Impact Wrestling have really dropped the ball here. For better or worse, the BROKEN Hardys were one of the most talked about gimmicks in the world of professional wrestling throughout 2016 up until now. There is a demand for the Hardys services and we expect that the WWE will be very interested in re-signing arguably one of the best tag teams of the past twenty years.

