WWE News: Matt Hardy knocks Bray Wyatt on Twitter after SmackDown Live

by Prityush Haldar News 01 Mar 2017, 12:00 IST

What’s the story?

Matt Hardy instigated a Twitter war when he took a jab at Bray Wyatt after SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night. Broken Matt called out Bray Wyatt after Randy Orton burnt down the Wyatt Family Compound on this week's episode.

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton dropped a bomb on Bray Wyatt when he turned on him and challenged Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Earlier in the evening, AJ Styles won his match against Luke Harper to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The Hardy Boyz announced that they would not renew their contracts with Impact Wrestling due to a fallout in contract negotiations. The Hardy’s do not have a no compete clause in their contract and are free to move to any wrestling promotion once their contract runs out.

There have been rumours swirling about an imminent move to the WWE for the Hardys and the Twitter exchange between Wyatt and Matt may be a sign of bigger things to come. The two have sparred against one another on social media a couple of times over the past year and this time was no different.

I FORMALLY invite MeekMahan's #SDLive Champs, The Family of Wyatts, to #TotalNonstopDELETION.



Our universes must collide. #Apocalypto — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 13, 2016

@MATTHARDYBRAND you know where to find us... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 13, 2016

I certainly do, Champion of MeekMahan's BLUE Show.



At least I can trust my #BrotherNero. https://t.co/x01OE3GU6T — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

What’s next?

The Hardys may be considering a move to the WWE in the near future. Broken Matt has gone on record to say that he will dominate the entire tag team division of the world including those in Vince McMahon’s company.

Sportskeeda's Take

A feud against the Wyatt Family would be a great storyline to start off a new angle for the Broken Hardys if they decide to move to the WWE. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has a lot on his plate with AJ Styles and Randy Orton both gunning for the WWE Championship.