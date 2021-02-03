Jay White seemingly confirms his lengthy contract with NJPW

To start off 2021, no other wrestler outside of WWE and AEW has been in the news as much as "Switchblade" Jay White. Following his career-defining classic against IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, he cut a fabulous promo declaring that he was leaving the promotion. But he has seemingly confirmed that he's staying with NJPW.

In a Tweet, Jay White posted a very brief match to acknowledge the rumors of his exit. White is one of the most recognizable stars in NJPW. He's a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and he has been the leader of the Bullet Club. "Switchblade" has also held both the IWGP Intercontinental and United States Championships.

He retweeted a post from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, in which the writer wrote that White signed a seven-year contract. In response, "Switchblade" posted the "no hat" emoji. The meaning of this message may seem ambiguous, but White is seemingly confirming Meltzer's statement. The "no cap" emoji is used to express "no lie."

Meltzer previously reported that Jay White told AEW that he signed a seven-year contract with NJPW in 2018. This development has to be great news for New Japan fans. They have dealt with weeks of uncertainty regarding the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Jay White sets his sights on Tomohiro Ishii and his gold

Jay White in NJPW

Jay White made his dramatic return at the Road to New Beginning show on February 1. "Switchblade" went directly after Tomohiro Ishii, who defeated him at NJPW New Year Dash on January 6. In a press conference, White let the media know that he considers Ishii the catalyst for the start of his eventual downfall at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

"I wasn't wrong about my Destino, I wasn't wrong about me becoming God. I was just missing one little piece. My timing was just a little bit off. I was missing one little short round bald piece named Ishii. See, Ishii, you are the one that's not in place. You were meant to fall into place at the G1. I was meant to beat you. Then I was meant to fulfill my Destino and become God. But Ishii, you defied me. So now I'm going make sure all the pieces fall into place."

'We're not a cheap ripoff doing corny reunions! This is real BULLET CLUB!'



Jay White is BACK: check out what he had to say last night!https://t.co/fapLyTOcxS#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/niOrBjFtA2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 2, 2021

It seems White is focused on the former multi-time NEVER Openweight Champion. At the Road to New Beginning show on February 2, the Bullet Club (Jay White, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) challenged Tomohiro Ishii along with YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto to defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in this story.