NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 Results - Ibushi/White put on an all time classic

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 brought the culimination of a spectacular two-day event. With the largest crowd for the company since the global pandemic in the Tokyo Dome, fans would witness a tremendous show that was filled with masterful performances.

The main event saw Kota Ibushi defending his newly-won IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against "Switchblade" Jay White. Ibushi defeated Naito on Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1 to win the IWGP Dual Gold and faced the man who beat him for the G1 Climax 30 Right To Challenge Contract.

There would be four other title matches on the card with some big encounters in store for the evening. With all of that said, let's take a look at what transpired at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2.

Toru Yano vs. BUSHI vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens in a Four Way for the KOPW 2021 Provisional Trophy (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2)

Our opening match at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 was the Four Way Match to determine the first KOPW 2021 with the final four from last night's New Japan Rambo. There was Toru Yano, BUSHI, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens.

At the bell of this Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2 opener, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens tried the finger poke of doom for Fale to win, but Yano and BUSHI broke it up. We then got an exchange with Yano and BUSHI. Yano removed the turnbuckle pad before Chase and Fale came in to take control.

BUSHI then came in and took over with suicide dives to the outside. Yano broke up a pin for BUSHI and threw him into the exposed turnbuckle. Yano then tried bodyslamming Fale, but Fale fell on top. BUSHI then was left alone with Chase. He hit the rewind kick, backstabber and went for the MX. However, Chase caught him. Chase and Fale hit the grenade launcher with Owens pinning BUSHI, but Fale broke up the pin.

Advertisement

The Bullet Club members argued until the ref got in the way. They lifted the referee, which gave Yano the opportunity to hit a double low blow and pin BUSHI for the win in seven and a half minutes. Toru Yano is the new KOPW 2021 after being the KOPW 2020 at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2. This was a fun comedy match.

Results: Toru Yano defeats Bad Luck Fale, BUSHI and Chase Owens to win the KOPW 2021 trophy

Star Rating: **1/2