NJPW World Tag League 2020 & BOSJ 27 Finals results - Classic BOSJ Finals

The month-long tournaments of the NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 came to an end on this show. Ten men and ten teams took part in these two block leagues with plenty of great matches in both. Inside the Budokan Hall, the limited capacity crowd anticipated an exciting conclusion.

The NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals headlined the evening's event with 2018 winner Hiromu Takahashi facing one half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Desperado. The semi main event would be the World Tag League 2020 Finals with last year's winner, David Finlay and Juice Robinson facing the Bullet Club's Guerillas of Destiny.

The rest of the card included tag team matches to help build toward January's two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 events in the Tokyo Dome. Let's take a look what transpired at the NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals event.

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) vs. CHAOS (Toru Yano, Robbie Eagles & SHO) - NJPW WTL 2020 & BOSJ 27 Finals

The NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals kicked off with a six-man tag match between CHAOS and Bullet Club. SHO, Robbie Eagles and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori were all part of the Best of Super Juniors 27 tournament, while Yano, Fall and Owens were part of the World Tag League.

Bullet Club attacked before the bell to get the early advantage in this NJPW WTL 2020 and BOSJ 27 Finals opener. Bad Luck Fale beat down on Toru Yano until Yano got loose and went to remove the corner mat. Fale no sold Yano and beat him down. SHO took control using his speed and power. But Ishimori no sold a German Suplex and hit a handstand side kick.

Eagles and Owens tagged in, with Eagles getting control by using a combo of kicks in this NJPW WTL 2020 and BOSJ 27 Finals opening contest. Eagles missed the 450 splash to the legs, and Owens hit the Jewel Heist for a two count. Fale and Owens hit their double-team German Suplex and clothesline for the win in six minutes.

Post match, Yano tried to slam Fale, but Fale slammed him instead. Fale broke the KOPW 2020 trophy. This match was a passable opener to set up Fale versus Yano for the KOPW 2020 crown.

Results: Bullet Club defeated CHAOS via pinfall

Star Rating: **