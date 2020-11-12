Ahead of his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the World Tag League, Tama Tonga discussed a potential working relationship between NJPW and All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking on an edition of Tama's Island podcast, the Bullet Club OG listed down a host of tag teams that he would like to share the squared circle with. Amid the rumors of a potential working relationship between NJPW and AEW, Tama claimed that he would like to throw it down with FTR and the Lucha Bros from AEW.

However, those aren't the only tag teams on Tama Tonga's list. The multiple time IWGP Tag Team Champion further added that he would consider a dream clash with The Usos from WWE. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I don’t want to name just one team, I’m gonna name three. From WWE? Probably The Usos. Then the other two would be FTR and Lucha Bros.”- said Tama Tonga.

Tama Tonga further added that all the three teams from his list represent various styles, and the Guerillas of Destiny would love to mix it up with all three tag teams. He even acknowledged the fact that a match with former AEW and WWE Tag Team Champions, FTR, FKA The Revival, would be a healthy battle.

“Just even the promos battle with them (FTR). Because I just feel…like even on social media? The things that we would do? I watched their social media and I think they’re very good at trash talking.”- Tama Tonga added.

What's next for Tama Tonga and the Guerillas of Destiny?

Tama Tonga is finally set to make his return to an NJPW ring this month, as he and his brother Tanga Loa are set to take the NJPW World Tag League by storm. In what will be their return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guerillas of Destiny have a tough task ahead of themselves.

They'll be up against the likes of the Dangerous Tekkers, SANADA and Shingo Takagi, and FinJuice, who are all competing in the WTL 2020.

Eventually, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's goal is to recapture the IWGP Tag Team Championships and in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom.