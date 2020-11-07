The first match for the huge two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 event has been made official. Following Kazuchika Okada's victory over Great-O-Khan on today's NJPW Power Struggle 2020 card, Will Ospreay challenged his former CHAOS stablemate to an encounter in the Tokyo Dome.

Ospreay cut a scathing promo, explaining his betrayal of Okada, back at the G1 Climax 30 A Block Finals on October 16th. On that night, Will Ospreay, with the help of his girlfriend Bea Priestley and Great-O-Khan, defeated Kazuchika Okada for the first time in his career.

After the match, he blasted Okada with the Hidden Blade and told him that The Rainmaker held him back. He later formed his own stable called "The Empire" with Priestley and O-Khan.

During the promo on Power Struggle, Will Ospreay told Okada that he used him to gain popularity in NJPW by standing by his side. However, Will could not gain the moniker of "Best Wrestler In The World" by Okada's side, so that was why he turned his back on The Rainmaker.

Ospreay said he wanted to end Okada's career and wanted to do so at Wrestle Kingdom, which led to Okada accepting the challenge.

This should be the first of many highly-anticipated contests for January 4th and 5th at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Fans will find out if Okada can avenge the shocking betrayal of Will Ospreay and stop The Empire before it gets started.

Will Ospreay's Empire

Since Will Ospreay's shocking heel turn, there has been talk of his new stable called "The Empire". Along with the returning Great-O-Khan from excursion, this faction includes STARDOM wrestler and Ospreay's girlfriend Bea Priestley. She will be working major shows for NJPW between her STARDOM appearances.

With that in mind, fans should look forward to Priestley being in Will Ospreay's corner at Wrestle Kingdom 15. What new members or next goals for the group is anyone's guess. It should make for some exciting developments in NJPW for this new stable.