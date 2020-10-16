The final night of A Block action in the G1 Climax 30 saw was full of ups and downs. The show was stolen by three matches featuring Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada, Taichi vs. Kota Ibushi, and the main event between Jay White and Tomohiro Ishii.

However, one of the biggest talking points of the night was from Will Ospreay, who, much to everyone's surprise, turned heel and betrayed long-term mentor Kazuchika Okada and the CHAOS faction.

Back from break, Kazuchika Okada(6-2) takes on Will Ospreay(5-3)!!



Can Ospreay beat 'big brother' Okada for the first time?



Will Ospreay betrays Kazuchika Okada and starts his own faction

In the final match of his G1 Climax 30, Will Ospreay sent shockwaves through the NJPW World as he turned heel and betrayed Kazuchika Okada. Not only did the reigning RevPro British Heavyweight Champion attack The Rainmaker, but he did so under the most shocking circumstances.

In the closing stages of the bout, Okada trapped Ospreay in the Money Clip submission, but the latter's girlfriend and former AEW Superstar, Bea Priestly, jumped the railing and caused a distraction. Priestly's interference led to the return of Great-O-Kharn AKA Tomoyuki Oka, who attacked Okada and opened the door to a win for The Ariel Assassin. Ospreay hit his CHAOS stablemate with the Stormbreaker for the three-count and registered a big win for himself in the G1.

Post-match, Will Ospreay made his intentions clear as he attacked Okada once again and hit with him the brutal Hidden Blade. The RevPro Champion then claimed that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion held him back and announced the formation of his brand new faction.

The impact of Will Ospreay's new faction

This is the second time in two years that a CHAOS stablemate has betrayed Kazuchika Okada. First, it was his long-term manager Gedo and Jay White, who turned their backs on The Rainmaker and left CHAOS for Bullet Club. And now Ospreay has also called his own shots, as well.

It now remains to be seen who joins Will Ospreay in his new faction, other than Oka and his girlfriend, Bea Priestly. Interestingly enough, it should be noted that Priestly is competing under the Stardom banner and it remains to be seen how often she will be seen at NJPW.