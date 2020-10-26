It has been a week since the G1 Climax 30 ended and we have already taken a look at the best matches and top performers from this month-long tournament. However, one of the most intriguing things every year is the storylines told during the event. Through the commentary and the extraordinary wrestlers' efforts, storylines unfold through this match of the year factory.

G1 Climax 30 was probably the most unique of any tournament in its history. With the lack of fans in attendance and necessary restrictions in place, the audience was a story within its self. Although the Osaka crowd on at Oct. 10 show were responsive, this was a rather subdued year in comparison to the last few especially. We also didn't have multi-man matches to add to certain stories as only A Block and B Block wrestlers performed on the night of their competition.

This part helped further develop and add emphasis to the mythical C Block between the NJPW Young Lions. Giving dojo trainees the chance to compete in the opening matches helped their progression and allowed fans to grow a connection with Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd. We also saw huge wins for Jeff Cobb and Juice Robinson during the G1 Climax 30 tournament itself.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 storylines of the G1 Climax 30.

#10 YOSHI-HASHI: The Most Improved Performer of the G1 Climax 30

Heading into the G1 Climax 30, YOSHI-HASHI often appeared unworthy of his spot in the tournament. Although this member of CHAOS just won his first NJPW title as a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion, his singles match as of late didn't live up to the high standards of the previous G1s.

With that being said, HASHI more than delivered throughout the B Block competition. In his second match in the tournament against EVIL, he showcased his fire and fortitude in the ring. He also delivered motivated showings against top stars like Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi in the G1 Climax 30, as well. There was a distinct difference in the way he performed in this tournament that revitalized how not just the fans view him, but also his fellow competitors. This was a tournament appearance that he can be very proud of.