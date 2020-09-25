The G1 Climax 30 is back with B Block competition on Night 4. NJPW is in Sapporo for this back to back show in front of a crowd of about 2500 on this night. After another really good show featuring the A Block, the B Block once again had to follow that up and attempt to deliver an entertaining night for the fans.

The main event featured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito, against one half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr. Naito is coming off a win over Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Night 3, while ZSJ pulled off an upset win over the former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion, EVIL. Also, SANADA faced Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano took on Tanahashi, KENTA squared off against Juice Robinson, and EVIL faced YOSHI-HASHI.

On Night 4 of the G1 Climax 30, your "Matches To Watch" are:

EVIL vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

As usual, the show kicked off with a battle of the New Japan dojo trainees, the Young Lions. On this occasion, it would be a rematch from the first night of the G1 Climax 30.

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

NJPW Young Lions, Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji, opened Night 4 of the G1 Climax 30 with an "unofficial" C Block match. This is a rematch from Night 1 where Uemura defeated Tsuji. Tsuji just picked up a win over Gabriel Kidd on Night 2, while Uemura lost to Kidd on Night 3.

To start, there was a grappling exchange that transitioned into Uemura trying to work on the leg of his larger opponent. Tsuji used his power, but Uemura overcame him when he hit a beautiful dropkick. He once again went for Tsuji's legs, but Tsuji made it to the ropes. Then, Tsuji hit a running dropkick of his own in this well-worked example of strength versus speed.

In the end, Tsuji hits a spear, a rolling slam, and locked in the Young Lion special, the Boston Crab, for the win in eight minutes. Yota Tsuji secured his second win in the C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

Results: Yuya Uemura defeats Yota Tsuji via submission

Star Rating: **3/4