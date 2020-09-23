The opening weekend of the G1 Climax 30 kicked things off with a bang. The returning stars have all looked good while fans were treated with some fantastic wrestling. Night 3 of the G1 Climax 30 had the A Block back in action with some interesting encounters.

The main event of the evening was a rematch from last year's G1 Finals between Kota Ibushi and "Switchblade" Jay White. We would also see stablemates battle with Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay on Night 3 of the G1 Climax 30. We would also see Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb on the night.

The action kicked off with a battle of the dojo trainees once again in front of a crowd of about 2,500 in Sapporo. Moving forward, we will be featuring a "Matches To Watch" section for those who want to save time and cherrypick the G1 Climax 30. Here are the "Matches to Watch" from Nights 1 and 2:

Suzuki vs Ishii (Night 1)

White vs Shingo (Night 1)

Ibushi vs Okada (Night 1)

Naito vs Tanahashi (Night 2)

For Night 3 of the G1 Climax 30, you should check out:

Suzuki vs Taichi

Ospreay vs Ishii

White vs Ibushi

G1 Climax 30 Night 3: Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

This opener for Night 3 is the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30 with the Young Lions continuing to battle. We have Yuya Uemura, coming off a win over Yota Tsuji on Night 1, against Gabriel Kidd, who lost to Tsuji on Night 2.

Gabriel Kidd brings a motivated intensity to this match. Uemura hits an excellent dropkick to stop Kidd's momentum. Both men trade strikes and European uppercuts to wear each other down.

In the end, Gabriel Kidd hits a big dropkick, followed by a delayed butterfly suplex for the win. This is the first win of the unofficial C Block of the G1 Climax 30 for Kidd. This encounter was crisp and very well executed from both men.

Rseults: Gabriel Kidd defeats Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Star Rating: ***