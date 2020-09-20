G1 Climax 30 Night 2 Results: Naito-Tanahashi put on classic, KENTA marks return with big win and more

G1 Climax 30 Night 1 featured two great matches as well as plenty of good ones from the competitors from the A Block. On Night 2, the talent from the B Block had a lot to live up to. Although the B Block did not have the hype of the A Block, they more than delivered an action-packed night.

Night 2 of the G1 Climax 30 featured the reigniting of one of the storied rivalries in NJPW with IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito facing Hiroshi Tanahashi. We also had a battle of two of the most known rule breakers in New Japan Pro Wrestling with Suzuki-gun's Zack Sabre Jr. against the Bullet Club's EVIL. We would also get the New Japan returns for Juice Robinson and KENTA, so there was more than enough for the fans in Osaka and watching at home to enjoy from the G1 Climax 30 Night 2.

Like the first night, there was a limited capacity crowd of about 2500 in attendance in Osaka. The crowd was a lot more vocal on this night, so it definitely enhanced the matches.

We kick things off with a preliminary match between the Young Lions.

Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

This G1 Climax 30 Night 2 opener featuring the New Japan dojo trainees didn't take long to turn into a slugfest with Tsuji taking control. Tsuji being the stronger and bigger of the two, used this to his advantage on multiple occasions. Gabriel Kidd being the only UK-based trainee using that style to throw Tsuji off of his game.

In the end, Tsuji hit a massive spear then a running powerslam for a near fall. Then he locked in the signature Young Lions finisher, the Boston crab, for the win in just over nine minutes. This was very stiff and crisp. The match overdelivered and really kicked off the G1 Climax 30 Night 2 off with a bang.

Results: Yota Tsuji defeats Gabriel Kidd via submission

Star Rating: ***1/2