G1 Climax 29: 10 Biggest Storylines of the tournament

Wrestling's greatest tournament!

The month-long G1 Climax 29 ended a few days ago. Kota Ibushi captured the briefcase, to nearly stamp his shot for the main event at WrestleKingdom 14. He'll have to protect the briefcase in the coming months, but what he won't have to defend is his loyalty to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Proving that he is here full-time, it has resulted in Ibushi capturing the faith of NJPW and the fans to claim his stake at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. At the same time, he thanked the other competitors in the field because the G1 Climax would have been nothing without them. It also wouldn't have been anything without Gedo's genius booking tactics as well as storytelling.

While the G1 climax is known as pro-wrestling's greatest tournament for its pure wrestling endurance test, it's also a terrific storytelling device. Gedo's intuitive ability to build a story around the tournament and for the year going forward, just ramps up the enjoyment of the G1 Climax.

Some stories are left hanging for the future, while others gain great conclusion at the finals of the tournament. Not every storyline is equal, just as every wrestler isn't. However, the ones that are, really steal the show and make the G1 Climax a classic affair. The G1 Climax 29 is no different, so let's see which stories defined this year's G1 Climax.

Honourable Mentions

Goto needs to look for more than luck to prove that the G in G1 is his!

With a stacked G1 Climax, there are just not enough moments and stories to crack the top ten this year. Still, these narratives are strong enough to get a discussion;

G Stands for Goto

With his training at the LA Dojo under old high school friend Katsuyori Shibata, Hirooki Goto promised a turn around to what has been a lackluster G1.

Taking the monkey off his back that was Jay White, seemed like we'd get just that. However once again inconsistency reared its ugly head, placing Goto at the mercy of others come the final day. Still with KENTA (another Shibata recruit) joining Bullet Club, maybe something big is in the offing for the samurai.

Battle Between Taichi and Dangerous T

For the better part of a year since turning heavyweight, Taichi's looked to elevate his status in New Japan despite what he perceives is management's bias against him.

With a chip on his shoulder from his days as a student to Toshiaki Kawada, Taichi's beaten off the true path to give way to deceit.

This reflects in a lot of his contests, but when it doesn't, then out comes Dangerous T who proved not only that he can go but gain the appreciation of fans. This struggle needs a resolution or compromise so Taichi can prove his potential we all know he has.

The Mythical C Block

With new signings and juniors taking up spots in the G1 Climax, it has become that much more important to keep a winning momentum going through the year so as you can make it to wrestling's premier tournament.

Weirdly enough NJPW left out Minoru Suzuki from the field of 20. To offset these statistics, fans, the commentators and the lower card wrestlers placed their belief on the C Block.

What this is, is an unofficial ranking of the men that win and dominate the G1 Climax tag team preview matches to prove that they have what it takes to make the field of 20 next year. A fun little side project, with great stakes; Gedo and New Japan better watch out.

#10 Dark Horse Lance

Nobody saw it coming. Everybody dies!

Despite the lack of Minoru Suzuki and a poor run from Zack Sabre Jr., Suzuki Gun can walk away from the tournament knowing one man of theirs had the world buzzing.

After his partner Davey Smith up and left the company, it seemed like Lance Archer might float around. With the G1 Climax set to open in Texas for the first time, Lance Archer found himself invited into the field of 20 as the hometown hero.

A surprising addition that at first seemed like a tactical decision by New Japan, turned out to become one of the best talking points of the G1 Climax.

Though it was obvious Lance could go with his staggering rematch (of the New Japan Cup, early this year) against Will Ospreay in Texas.

He proved just as adaptable with the other eight men in Block A. With each match Lance Archer has won over the Japanese crowd, including at Korakuen Hall against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Though it may not show in the points tally, Lance Archer is in line for a huge boost as a singles competitor after this G1 Climax.

Not only would he make an excellent fit for the US Heavyweight division lacking in mainstays beyond Juice, but more isn't far out of reach.

With Bad Luck Fale proving a bust these past few years, maybe it is time New Japan and the G1 got itself a new monster Gaijin to take over.

