G1 Climax 30 Night 6 Results: KENTA/ZSJ and Naito/Goto deliver on a solid show from the B Block

G1 Climax 30 Night 6 had to follow the best show of the tournament so far from the A Block on Sunday. The Korauken Hall crowd created a great intimate atmosphere despite the restrictions. However, this show, unfortunately, fell just slightly short of the high standard of the previous event.

The headline match featured IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito facing Hirooki Goto. We also saw EVIL facing the undefeated Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Juice Robinson in a battle of two of the best babyfaces in NJPW. The rest of the B Block action had KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and YOSHI-HASHI battling SANADA.

#G1CLIMAX30 continues with B Block action in Korakuen!



🍁Goto (1-1) 🆚 Naito (2-0)

🍁Yano (2-0) 🆚 EVIL (1-1)

🍁Tanahashi (0-2) 🆚 Juice (2-0)

🍁ZSJ (1-1) 🆚 KENTA (1-1)

🍁YOSHI-HASHI (0-2) 🆚 SANADA (0-2)



For Night 6 of the G1 Climax 30, four out of the five B Block matches all ranged from good to even great on this event. Your "Matches To Watch" are:

KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto

The show kicked off once again with the NJPW Young Lions continuing their series of matches.

G1 Climax 30 Night 6: Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

The opening match for the evening was the New Japan dojo trainees of Gabriel Kidd facing Yuya Uemura. This was a rematch from Night 3 of the G1 Climax 30 in Sapporo. In that contest, Kidd got the victory, so Uemura was looking to avenge that loss here.

We got some grappling to start things out. Gabriel Kidd worked very crisp and smooth here. Uemura came in with more intensity in this one coming off the loss in their previous meeting. Uemura laid in the stomps on Kidd at one point, showing some aggression.

The two men traded strikes, which ended with Uemura hitting a pair of dropkick. He then locked in the Boston Crab and then transitioned into a high angle version for the win in nine minutes. Uemura got his second victory in the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

This was a well-worked and solid affair between the two young stars.

Results: Yuya Uemura defeats Gabriel Kidd via submission

Star Rating: ***