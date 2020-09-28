The G1 Climax 30 has delivered quality wrestling matches on four-night of the tournament so far. The A Block matches have stood out on good to great shows. However, Night 5 in Kobe came in with lofty expectations with a card featuring many big-time matches.

The main event of Night 5 of the G1 Climax 30 reignited the rivalry between "Switchblade" Jay White and Kazuchika Okada. Fans were also treated to a rematch between Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi following their 2019 Match of the Year. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kota Ibushi and Minoru Suzuki vs. Jeff Cobb also delivered two hard-hitting affairs. Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi also contributed an A Block match on the night to round out a stacked show that many fans were looking forward to.

There was a limited capacity of 2500 attendees in Kobe to witness this stellar lineup. This crowd proved to be more vocal than a lot of the previous audiences, as well. For Night 5 of the G1 Climax 30, your "Matches To Watch" are:

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kota Ibushi

Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay

Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada

Dojo trainees of New Japan Pro Wrestling kicked things off once again this evening.

Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Our opening match was an encounter between the Young Lions, Yota Tsuji, and Gabriel Kidd. This was a rematch from Night 2 of the G1 Climax 30. The series of matches featuring the New Japan dojo trainees have seen Kidd go 1-1 and Tsuji earned a record of 2-1.

There was some mat-based grappling to start. Tsuji took control using his strength advantage. Then, Yota went for the single leg crab early. However, Gabriel Kidd used his speed to gain some momentum.

In the end, Kidd landed a beautiful dropkick followed by his butterfly suplex to win in seven and a half minutes. Kidd gets his second victory in the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30. Afterward, Kidd talked trash to Tsuji.

This was a well-worked contest. Gabriel Kidd has been showing more personality and an edge in these opening matches so far.

Results: Gabriel Kidd defeats Yota Tsuji via pinfall

Star Rating: **1/2