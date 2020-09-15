Update on where Jeff Cobb has signed

Jeff Cobb has been one of wrestling's most sought-after free agents. After months of speculation and teases, the former Olympian has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, as reported by Dave Meltzer on the September 15th Wrestling Observer Radio.

Jeff Cobb has spent the past few months teasing that he has signed with a new promotion after his contract with ROH expired earlier this year. Cobb also made an appearance on the February 12th and 19th episodes of AEW Dynamite. The former NEVER Openweight Champion has stated that he would not reveal which company he signed with until the promotion announced his signing.

However, with his recent appearances on NJPW Strong and participation in the G1 Climax 30 tournament, it seems certain that he has come to an agreement with NJPW.

After his appearance on AEW, Cobb spent time away from the wrestling scene for several months during the ongoing pandemic. He later reemerged as part of the New Japan Cup USA on the King of Sports' United States brand, NJPW Strong. The acquisition of the former ROH TV Champion is definitely a huge signing and brings another gaijin star to the fold of the biggest promotion in Japan.

Jeff Cobb a part of a stacked A Block in the G1 Climax 30

G1 CLIMAX 30 ENTRANTS SET!



Jeff Cobb has had several appearances in Japan as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling over the past two years. With their partnership with Ring of Honor, Jeff Cobb became a dual champion after defeating Will Ospreay for the NEVER Openweight Championship at the ROH-NJPW Madison Square Garden show, the G1 Supercard. Cobb was also apart of the G1 Climax 29 tournament last year.

This year, the 2004 Summer Olympics participant will be apart of an absolutely stacked A Block of the G1 Climax 30. Jeff Cobb joins Will Ospreay, Taichi, Yujiro Takahashi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Kota Ibushi, and Kazuchika Okada in one of the best assemblage talent in a single block in the history of the tournament.

Jeff Cobb will kick off his G1 Climax 30 competition with an opening night match against one-half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Taichi, this Saturday.