Update on Jeff Cobb and Colt Cabana's AEW status

Jeff Cobb is still a free agent according to Tony Khan

Jeff Cobb made his AEW debut a few weeks ago on Dynamite. He was brought in by Chris Jericho as the Painmaker's hired hitman. Cobb came out during the Inner Circle's beatdown of Jon Moxley and joined in the act. Moxley and Cobb faced off in singles action the following week on Dynamite with Moxley coming out on top.

ALSO READ: AEW Revolution Results - Massive title change, Cody gets a nasty shock

Cobb currently isn't signed to All Elite Wrestling and is a free agent. Tony Khan was asked about Cobb's status with the company following AEW Revolution and he provided an update:

Jeff and I are still talking, but Jeff is not exclusively signed anywhere at this point. I really love Jeff and I would love for Jeff to come back. H/T: WINC

Cobb would be a fantastic addition to the roster. The former Olympian previously wrestled in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and as Matanza in Lucha Underground.

One more wrestler Tony Khan gave an update on was Colt Cabana, who appeared during the Revolution pre-show, coming out to help SCU. Here's what Khan said regarding Cabana's AEW status:

Colt is working here. I can see Colt wrestling for us a lot. He can also help out as a coach or a commentator. He has a great mind. He can work at my discretion like a lot of the other people that are signed here. Colt can work other places. H/T: WINC