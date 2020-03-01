AEW Revolution Results: Massive title change, Cody gets a nasty shock

We have a new AEW World Champion

AEW Revolution was another fantastic PPV. There were three title matches on the card including the AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The card also had the massive grudge match between Cody and MJF. We also had Jake Hager in his in-ring AEW debut as he faced Dustin Rhodes. Another hotly anticipated match on the night saw Orange Cassidy in his first singles match in All Elite Wrestling as he faced PAC.

Without further delay, let's head straight to the results.

PRE-SHOW Results

The Dark Order vs SCU

The pre-show saw The Dark Order beat SCU with a roll up. Colt Cabana showed up after the match to help SCU during the post-match beatdown.

The Dark Order def. SCU

MAIN CARD

Jake Hager vs Dustin Rhodes

Jake Hager made his in-ring debut to kick off Revolution as he squared off against Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes was in no mood to play and was all over his younger opponent in the opening stages of the match, going after Hager's arm.

The action spilled out to ringside and Hager planted Rhodes with a slam on the apron. Hager dominated the match for the next few minutes until Rhodes set him up in the corner for the Shattered Dreams.

The referee stopped Rhodes but he followed up with a modified Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Rhodes followed up with an armbreaker but Hager reversed it into an ankle lock. Rhodes managed to free himself of the hold but Hager hit him with a low blow while the referee's back was turned. Hager then locked in a sleeper hold and put Rhodes to sleep to win the match.

Jake Hager def. Dustin Rhodes

