Top AEW star hints that Edge returned to WWE because of All Elite Wrestling

Edge

All Elite Wrestling's Revolution PPV takes place later tonight from Chicago, Illinois. One of the biggest matches on the card sees AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against Jon Moxley.

Moxley and Jericho's feud came to a head on Dynamite this week, where their weigh-in segment broke out into a massive brawl. The segment ended with Jericho planting Moxley with the Paradigm Shift onto the weighing scale to end the show.

Ahead of tonight's PPV, Chris Jericho was interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Barrasso hinted that Edge may not have been wrestling at WWE WrestleMania if AEW didn't exist. Jericho seemed to agree and went on to state why he believed AEW's existence was a good thing for wrestlers in general:

There are quite a few examples of that. There are guys making $500,000 there that, if they were working the indies, they wouldn’t make $50. I’m not even kidding. I don’t have to mention any names, just go through the roster and ask, ‘If this guy was on his own, who would pay to see him?’ But that’s fine. AEW’s existence is better for the fans and it’s better for the talent, and that’s great.

Most fans expect Moxley to leave Revolution as the new AEW World Champion but one can never count out a wily veteran like Chris Jericho. Who do you think will leave Revolution as the new AEW World Champion - Jericho or Moxley? Sound off in the comments below.