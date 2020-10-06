G1 Climax 30 have officially passed the midway point with this event. B Block was back in action for Night 10 after five days off. Although the A Block has been having the better overall shows due to their stacked lineup of competitors, the B Block more than held up on this night back in Hiroshima with two standout matches to close out this event.

The headline match for the evening was The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi, battling KENTA. We would also witness Tetsuya Naito facing YOSHI-HASHI and EVIL against Juice Robinson. Other B Block matches for G1 Climax 30 Night 10 were SANADA versus Zack Sabre Jr. and Hirooki Goto against Toru Yano.

IN ONE HOUR!



A huge main event in Hiroshima!



KENTA (2-2) takes on Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2)!



As #G1CLIMAX30 passes its midway point, who gets a crucial two points?



LIVE on @njpwworld!https://t.co/RU72X2joKu#njpw pic.twitter.com/S4KHDdvBnC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 6, 2020

We had a limited yet vocal crowd on this evening. The B Block standings heading into the event were:

-- Juice Robinson, Tetsuya Naito, Toru Yano (3-1)

-- EVIL, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr. (2-2)

-- Hirooki Goto, SANADA, YOSHI-HASHI (1-3)

For G1 Climax 30 Night 10, your "Matches To Watch" are:

-- Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

-- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

Advertisement

Once again, we kicked things off with the always competitive opening matches between the New Japan dojo trainees.

G1 Climax 30 Night 10: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

We kicked things off with the Young Lions of Yuya Uemura meeting Yota Tsuji. These two men have three wins apiece during this G1 Climax 30 tour. This was a rematch from Night 7 where Tsuji won via submission.

We got a tentative start here with some grappling going back and forth. Uemura got control with a shoulder block, taking Tsuji off his feet. Tsuji got the upper hand for the first time in this G1 Climax 30 match by hitting a hip toss.

The action swung between the two men taking control. Uemura put down Tsuji and locked in the Boston Crab. However, Tsuji fought to the ropes. Tsuji then blocked Uemura from hitting a front double Underhook suplex. He then followed with a spear and locked in the Boston Crab. Uemura fought to the ropes as well.

The two men traded strikes and slaps, followed by some pinning combinations as the fifteen minute time limit expired. Uemura gets his first draw, while Tsuji with his second of the unofficial C Block of the G1 Climax 30. This was one of the better matches between the Young Lions so far during this tour.

Advertisement

Results: Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji went to a time limit draw

Star Rating: ***1/4