G1 Climax 30 Night 8 Results: Faction warfare night

The theme of the G1 Climax 30 so far has been really top notch shows for the A Block, while the B Block have just good shows. This trend continued on Night 8 in Nagaoka. Although this event did not live up to the standard of Night 7 yesterday, faction warfare was featured on this show in the top two matches.

The main event of the evening was IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, facing SANADA in the Cold Skull's hometown. In our semi main event, we would get a battle of the Bullet Club with KENTA against EVIL. The rest of the B Block matches for G1 Climax 30 Night 8 would be YOSHI-HASHI vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zack Sabre Jr. against Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano facing Juice Robinson.

The points standing for the B Block going into this event were:

-- Tetsuya Naito, Toru Yano (3-0)

-- KENTA, Juice Robinson (2-1)

-- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zack Sabre Jr, EVIL, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI (1-2)

-- SANADA (0-3)

"Matches To Watch" for Night 8 of the G1 Climax 30 are:

-- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI

-- Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA

We kicked things off for this event once again with a match between the dojo trainees continuing the "unofficial" C Block.

G1 Climax 30 Night 8: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

The opening contest for Night 8 of the G1 Climax 30 was the Young Lions of Gabriel Kidd against Yota Tsuji, one-on-one. These two have split their previous matches on this tour.

We got a tentative start to this one. Tsuji got control by working over the legs of Kidd. Gabriel got the advantage with chops and working over Tsuji with a chinlock. He hit a vertical suplex for a two count. Tsuji used his strength advantage to regain control in this G1 Climax 30 opening match.

Tsuji hit a running dropkick and went for the Boston Crab. Kidd got to the ropes to break. Gabriel then hit a hip toss and locked on the Boston Crab himself. Tsuji got to the ropes. He then hit a back drop before locking on the Boston Crab. Kidd bridged out and flipped Tsuji over. We got a strike exchange, and both men going for pins. They fought to a fifteen-minute time limit draw in this "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

This might have been the best Young Lions match yet of the G1 Climax 30 events. The fight for the win at the end was captivating.

Results: Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji fought to a time limit draw

Star Rating: ***1/2