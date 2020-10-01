NJPW is back from the second of three straight shows from the G1 Climax 30 tournament. We were once again in the beautiful, intimate setting of Korauken Hall for the continuation of A Block competition. After the best show of the tournament on Night 5, this event featured another set of highly anticipated matches including a rematch of one of the best matches from the G1 Climax 29.

The headline match featured Tomohiro Ishii against Shingo Takagi in a rematch of their Wrestling Observer Newsletter 5.5-star rated match from last year's tournament. We would also see Switchblade Jay White facing Will Ospreay. The other A Block matches were Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi against Jeff Cobb and Minoru Suzuki battling Yujiro Takahashi.

The current standings for the A Block going into the night were:

Taichi, Jay White (3-0)

Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Kota Ibushi (2-1)

Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb (1-2)

Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi (0-3)

Your "Matches To Watch" for Night 7 of the G1 Climax 30 are:

Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

Jay White vs. Will Ospreay

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

This show once again kicked off with a battle of the New Japan Young Lions in what has been called the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

G1 Climax 30 Night 7: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

The opening match featuring the Dojo trainees of Yuya Uemura facing off against Yota Tsuji. These two men both came in at 2-2 so far during these G1 Climax 30 events. They have split their last two contests against one another.

This contest started with grappling for position between the two. Yota gained control by using his strength and attacking the back of Uemura to set up for the Boston Crab. Uemura tried to use his speed to counter. However, Tsuji continued to assault the back.

He locked on the Boston Crab, but Uemura fought to the ropes. Tsuji then used a Giant Swing to regain his control. He finally stomped on Uemura's back and locked back on the Boston Crab for the submission win in seven and a half minutes. Tsuji got his third win of the unofficial C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

This was their strongest match so far. Everything these two men did was crisp and on point in this encounter. The Korauken Hall crowd was very receptive to this G1 Climax 30 opening contest.

Results: Yota Tsuji defeats Yuya Uemura via submission

Star Rating: ***1/4