5 Reasons why WWE MUST hire 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchiku Okada

Kazuchika Okada is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world today. Here are five reasons why WWE must add him to their roster as soon as possible.

Earlier in 2019, everyone all over the internet, and indeed all over the world, was talking about one man.

The Cleaner Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine allowed speculation to run rampant as to his eventual destination after leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, the promotion which made him an international star. For months it was unclear just what Kenny Omega would do.

Allegedly, he had two meetings with WWE officials, who no doubt hoped to get Kenny Omega under contract. The formation of All Elite Wrestling, however, threw a wrench in their plans.

History now tells us that Kenny Omega chose to be with his Elite allies and friends in All Elite Wrestling. But while WWE may have missed out on acquiring a huge star, all is not lost.

With all the talk about Kenny Omega, people seem to have forgotten that the Best Bout Machine didn't achieve a seven star match on his own. It takes two to tango, and at least two men to put on a stellar wrestling match.

The man who stood across from Kenny Omega during his greatest performances also deserves recognition. That man is Kazuchika Okada, the Rainmaker.

While it seems unlikely that Kenny Omega will be working for WWE in the immediate future, they still have a chance to land one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet with a contract. Not only is this a possibility, as Okada has claimed he wants a dream match against the Rock, but WWE simply MUST try to get him under contract. Here are five reasons why.

#1. Okada is every bit as good in the ring as Kenny Omega.

Okada hits Kenny Omega with a thunderous Rainmaker clothesline.

When you crunch the numbers and look at it objectively, Okada is every bit as good in the ring as Kenny Omega.

In terms of moveset, both men have a deep repertoire of moves they can unleash from their arsenal. Do you like your wrestlers to use heavy, stiff strong style striking? That's Okada all day long.

Or perhaps you're a bigger fan of mat wrestling and supreme technique. Okada can do that as well, and some say he's an even better chain wrestler than his frequent rival Omega.

Okada has the ability to make even a simple clothesline look like something special, and that's exactly the kind of performer WWE needs as they transition toward a stronger in ring product under the guidance of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff.

