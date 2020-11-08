Tetsuya Naito challenges Kota Ibushi for Wrestle Kingdom 15

Following his win over EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle 2020, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito was challenged to a title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 15 by the new Right To Challenge contract holder, Switchblade Jay White. With Wrestle Kingdom once again across two nights on January 4th and 5th, White challenged Naito to face him on Night 2 in the Tokyo Dome.

Being the briefcase owner, Switchblade felt that he could call his shot and challenge on January 5th. However, Naito believes that the G1 Climax winner deserves the title shot he rightfully earned and was screwed out of. He is even willing to boycott the Tokyo Dome shows if he does not get what he wants. The IWGP Dual Champion stated during the Wrestle Kingdom 15 press conference:

"On January 4, I want to face Kota Ibushi. Yes, Ibushi put his contract on the line and lost to Jay White. So he shouldn’t have a right to a title match at the Tokyo Dome. Yet both of us were in the G1 Climax, and he won it, not me. He won it back to back, not me. That hurt, and I want to get revenge for that. I think jay should respect that. I beat Ibushi January 4 and face him on January 5. There should be no problem with that. Sorry to Jay, but I want to face Ibushi more. So that’s my official request.

No Naito Off



Tetsuya Naito demands title match with Kota Ibushi January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 15 night 1, under threat of Tokyo Dome 'boycott'



Full English press conference transcript, report:https://t.co/TXai4GM6K9#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/3pA8TBgQeV — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 8, 2020

The IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships will be defended on consecutive nights in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 15. It will be Naito versus Kota Ibushi on January 4th and the winner facing Switchblade Jay White on January 5th.

Switchblade Jay White sets his sights on the winner of Naito/Ibushi for Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2

'We could have had an all BULLET CLUB main event, but he couldn’t do it. I don’t know what EVIL’s going to do, but I know what I’m going to do.'



Jay White makes intentions for Tokyo Dome clear at Wrestle Kingdom 15 press conference.https://t.co/r7RhqulqSy#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/hmaR4S21QB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 8, 2020

Following his controversial victory over Kota Ibushi to win the Right To Challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at NJPW Power Struggle 2020, Switchblade Jay White made clear his plans for Wrestle Kingdom 15. White told the IWGP Dual Champion Tetsuya Naito that he wants to take his shot on Night 2 in the Tokyo Dome.

The outcomes of the Power Struggle show has created two main events for the back to back Wrestle Kingdom 15 shows on January 4th and 5th. Whether it be Naito, Ibushi or White, the fans of NJPW are in for an intriguing weekend to start 2021.