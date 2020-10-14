G1 Climax 30 Night 16 Results: Naito, SANADA and EVIL battle for B Block position

After a month of fantastic wrestling, it is down to the final four shows of the G1 Climax 30. Night 16 would see the B Block in action, with nine out of the ten competitors still in play. However, victories for certain stars would eliminate wrestlers from winning the block on this night.

The headline match for the evening would be Hiroshi Tanahashi versus SANADA, with the LIJ member still alive to win based on tiebreakers. B Block leader EVIL faced off against Hirooki Goto. The IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito could also win the block, but he would have to win out, including on this night against Toru Yano. The other B Block matches would see Zack Sabre Jr. against Juice Robinson and KENTA meeting YOSHI-HASHI.

There was a limited capacity crowd in the newly-opened Yokohama Budokan in Kanagawa. Our B Block standings heading into the G1 Climax 30 Night 16 are:

EVIL, Tetsuya Naito (5-2)

Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr, SANADA (4-3)

KENTA, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano (3-4)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-6) *eliminated

The "Matches To Watch" for this event were:

SANADA vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The opening contest for G1 Climax 30 Night 16 was once again from the New Japan dojo trainees in the "unofficial" C Block.

G1 Climax 30 Night 16: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

The action started off with Young Lions, Yuya Uemura facing Yota Tsuji. Uemura won their last meeting on G1 Climax 30 Night 13 following a time limit draw before that match.

We got grappling for position to start this G1 Climax 30 opening match. Uemura got the upper hand by working over the arm. He hit a hip toss and locked on a key lock. Tsuji used his power to slam out of the key lock. He followed with a big splash for a two count. Uemura scrambled to the ropes to avoid the Boston Crab.

Uemura once again got control using a judo throw and applying an armbar. Tsuji reversed the double underhook suplex into the Boston Crab. Tsuji transitioned into a cloverleaf, but Uemura made it to the ropes. The two men traded strikes until Tsuji hits a spear. He followed with the Giant Swing into the Boston Crab to get the submission win in eight minutes. Yota Tsuji got his fifth win and two more points in the C Block of the G1 Climax 30.

That was a solid contest to kick festivities off on this night. The Young Lions continue to deliver on this G1 Climax 30 tour.

Results: Yota Tsuji defeats Yuya Uemura via submission

Star Rating: ***