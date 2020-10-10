G1 Climax 30 Night 13 Results: Okada faces Shingo in an all-time classic

The G1 Climax 30 tournament has delivered in every way, giving us fantastic wrestling every day and setting up intriguing storylines. These elements came together and delivered the best show of the entire tournament on Night 13 in Osaka. We were treated to an intriguing storyline entering center stage, excellent encounters, a responsive crowd and a bonafide match of the year candidate.

The main event of the evening would be a first time ever contest between Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi. We would also see two surefire hard-hitting bangers, with Kota Ibushi facing Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii against Jeff Cobb.

The night would also feature a battle of Bullet Club stablemates, with Jay White meeting Yujiro Takahashi. Our final A Block match would have Will Ospreay meeting Taichi.

There was a limited capacity crowd in the Edion Arena. Even with the restrictions, this had to be one of the loudest crowds of the tournament so far. The A Block standings heading into G1 Climax 30 Night 13 were:

Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Will Ospreay (4-2)

Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii (3-3)

Jeff Cobb (2-4)

Yujiro Takahashi (0-6)

The "Matches To Watch" for G1 Climax 30 Night 13 were:

Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

The opening contest would once again feature the New Japan dojo trainees battling it out.

G1 Climax 30 Night 13: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Our opening match for G1 Climax 30 Night 13 was the Young Lions of Yuya Uemura meeting Yota Tsuji. These two fought to a time limit draw in their last meeting on Night 10.

We got a grappling exchange to start this G1 Climax 30 contest. Both men then traded wrist control and headlocks. Uemura gained control by working over the arm of Tsuji. We saw some mistiming with Uemura hitting a hip toss.

Uemura locked in an armbar, followed by a key lock. However, Tsuji fought to the ropes. Tsuji then hit a big dropkick to put down his opponent. He followed up with the Boston Crab, but Uemura fought to the ropes this time.

Uemura hit a hip toss and locked on an armbar. Tsuji fought to his feet, but Uemura responded with a double underhook suplex with a bridge for the win in nine minutes.

Yuya Uemura sealed another win in the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30. This was another fine opening contest with a fun, high energy finishing sequence from the Young Lions.

Results: Yuya Uemura defeats Yota Tsuji via pinfall

Star Rating: ***1/4