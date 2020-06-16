NJPW's Will Ospreay responds to NXT Superstar Isaiah Scott telling him to join WWE

Will Ospreay was recently asked by a WWE Superstar on Twitter to jump ship from NJPW.

Ospreay responded to the NXT star with a cheeky reply tweet.

Will Ospreay

New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar, Will Ospreay is regarded as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world today. Throughout the years, Ospreay has competed in memorable matches against present-day WWE Superstars Ricochet, Kushida, and WALTER.

In a recent tweet, Ospreay caught the attention of WWE NXT Superstar, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, who asked the former to jump ship and join WWE. Scott replied to one of Ospreay's latest tweets by writing "join us".

Join us😃 — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) June 15, 2020

NXT star Isaiah Scott wants Will Ospreay to join WWE

Will Ospreay currently holds his place as one of the best wrestlers in New Japan Pro Wrestling and when it comes to NJPW's list of gaijin competitors, Ospreay is right up there with the likes of Jay White, El Phantasmo, and Jon Moxley.

The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has competed all around the world for notable promotions such as Ring of Honor, Over The Top Wrestling, and PWG. Ospreay currently seems pretty settled in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, current NXT Superstar Isaiah Scott, who signed for WWE in 2019, took to Twitter recently and asked the NJPW star to sign for WWE. Responding to the former Evolve Champion, Ospreay sent out a cheeky response, via the following tweet:

The former NEVER Openweight Champion also praised 'The Greatest Wrestling Match' between Randy Orton and Edge from Backlash 2020, as he sent out another tweet under the very same thread.

Orton Vs Edge was great though. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 15, 2020

Will Ospreay's run in NJPW so far

Will Ospreay initially began in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a Junior Heavyweight but eventually made the transition to the Heavyweight Division. A former three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Ospreay is a member of CHAOS along with Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Robbie Eagles, and others.

Ospreay is currently in the UK and hasn't competed in a wrestling ring for a while now, but with NJPW finally restarting, expect Ospreay to eventually make his way over to Japan (once the COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, of course) and get back to what he does best in the squared circle.

The CHAOS member has previously revealed that he had turned down talks of a potential move to WWE in the past, but he remains loyal to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ospreay has been a crucial part of the Independent Circuit, especially in the UK, and his move to the Heavyweight Division in New Japan could only lead to bigger and better things for the Brit.