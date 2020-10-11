G1 Climax 30 Night 14 Results: Naito-EVIL III headlines the show

Following arguably one of the best G1 Climax shows of all time, the B Block was back in action here in Aichi. G1 Climax 30 Night 14 would really shape the standings as both sides of this tournament hits the final stretch of shows. The headline match featured the top feud in NJPW since their return from lockdown.

The main event of the evening would be the rubber match between IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and EVIL. These two men traded the dual straps over the summer. The other matches on this card would feature Hiroshi Tanahashi facing Hirooki Goto, SANADA meeting Juice Robinson, KENTA taking on Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI battling Zack Sabre Jr.

A limited capacity crowd was in attendance here in Aichi. The arena was a very nice, different scenery. The B Block standings heading into this show were:

Tetsuya Naito (5-1)

EVIL (4-2)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, SANADA, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr. (3-3)

KENTA (2-4)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-5)

For G1 Climax 30 Night 14, your "Matches To Watch" are:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

EVIL vs. Tetsuya Naito

We opened once again a battle between the New Japan dojo trainees in the "unofficial" C Block of this tour.

G1 Climax 30 Night 14: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Advertisement

The opening contest was the Young Lions of Gabriel Kidd facing Yota Tsuji. These two had a time limit draw earlier in the tour, followed by Tsuji defeating Gabriel Kidd on G1 Climax 30 Night 11.

A more tentative start than their last encounter here. Tsuji got control by using his power and size advantage. Kidd made a comeback using a few European Uppercuts. He started firing up by landing a series of strikes in the corner. The two men battled for a suplex, which Kidd hit for a two count. Tsuji blocked the butterfly suplex by grabbing the ropes. Yota then hit a spinning slam for a near fall. He quickly followed with the Boston Crab, but Kidd made the ropes.

Kidd got out of the rolling slam, followed by the two trading slaps. Kidd then hit a dropkick and followed with the Butterfly Suplex for the win in seven minutes. Gabriel Kidd gets his fourth win in the "unofficial" C Block of the G1 Climax 30. This was a solid opening contest, continuing the good run of Young Lions matches on the G1 Climax 30 tour.

Advertisement

Results: Gabriel Kidd defeats Yota Tsuji via pinfall

Star Rating: ***