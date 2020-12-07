NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals set

After the month-long block league tournaments, NJPW's World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals have been set. In the World Tag League 2020 Finals, 2019 winners Juice Robinson and David Finlay, with a record of 6-3, will face the Bullet Club's Guerrillas of Destiny, who also held a record of 6-3.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are making their fourth tournament finals in the World Tag League, which they have never won. Finlay and Robinson defeated the G.O.D. at NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles. The Guerrillas of Destiny won the titles back just a few months later, however, FinJuice got their win back earlier in the World Tag League 2020.

In the Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals, 2018 winner Hiromu Takahashi of Los Ingobernables de Japon, with a 7-2 record, will meet one-half of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions El Desperado of the Suzuki-Gun. He also had a record of 7-2. El Desperado defeated Takahashi earlier in the tournament.

A Budokan love story



Best of the Super Jr. 27 finalists set after wild night in Fukuoka.



Full story:https://t.co/Aj9q3oEuv6#njpw #njbosj pic.twitter.com/amtYCC4kdc — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 6, 2020

The two matches will take place on December 11th for the NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 Finals event. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have coverage of this event on Friday.

NJPW announces the two-night Wrestling Dontaku events for next year

During today's NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of Super Juniors 27 event, the promotion announced that Wrestling Dontaku will return as a two-night event on May 3rd and 4th, 2021. New Japan Pro Wrestling released a statement.

"In 2021, “Wrestling Dontaku” is back! It will be held at Fukuoka International Center on May 3rd (Monday / holiday) and 4th (Tuesday / holiday) !! I’ll do it next year! This year, “Wrestling Dontaku”, the annual big match of Golden Week that was canceled due to the influence of the new coronavirus, is back! As “Wrestling Dontaku 2021”, May 3, 2021 (Monday / holiday), May 4 (Tuesday / holiday) It has been decided that the two consecutive races will be held at the Fukuoka International Center. What will happen in Fukuoka, which has created many fierce battles?"

The event will be the next major showcase for NJPW after the New Beginning tour in January and February. The promotion will kick off their calendar year with WrestleKingdom 15 on January 4th and 5th.