Brian Cage makes his AEW debut at Double or Nothing! 

Brian Cage made his AEW debut by revealing himself as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder match.

Brian Cage is All Elite!

The former Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground star was revealed to be the final entrant in the Casino Ladder match at Double or Nothing. Cage was accompanied to the ring by Taz, brutalized everyone who stood in his path, and ended up winning the match to become the next #1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pj1EitB2EB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Brian Cage signs with AEW

It was reported back in January that the former Impact Champion had inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, neither Cage nor his wife Melissa Santos confirmed the rumors back then. After finishing up with Impact, the "Swolverine" didn't announce his next move and rather revealed that he would be sidelining himself from action for some time to undergo surgery.

Brian Cage's first AEW feud reportedly revealed!

The closing moments of the ladder match saw Cage absolutely dismantling Darby Allin by placing him on a ladder and throwing that ladder onto another one placed outside the ring. It was a clear indication that "The Machine" was here to hunt Allin. Add in the factor of Taz unsuccessfully attempting to coach Allin during the last few weeks, and the story writes itself.

Cage's AEW debut will definitely provide the upper mid-card as well as the main-event scene with a much-needed boost. He is a solid heavyweight performer and can adapt to various styles of wrestling. Brilliant pick, AEW!