Cody Rhodes addresses criticism of AEW "losing half their audience"

Nearly 10 months in the Wednesday Night Wars, the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite show has been dominating the ratings war against NXT. In fact, NXT has only won eight out of 42 weeks that the two have competed against each other. However, NXT was on a three-week winner streak, as the hype and aftermath of the Great American Bash special on NXT received positive reviews.

Over the past two weeks, though, AEW has regained their positions as leaders of the Wednesday Night Wars. Recently, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE reportedly lost its deal with Sky Sports due to costs increasing and ratings declining. There was a revived level of interest from Sky, however, they have made a deal with AEW.

Fansided NFL contributor Jarrett Bailey posted the news tweeted by Fightful, and this started a heated conversation between a Twitter user and Cody Rhodes.

This is huge. Sky Sports wants PRO WRESTLING. Not sports entertainment. WWE can’t even call themselves that anymore. Their product hasnt been entertaining in a decade. Good for @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @IAmJericho @JRsBBQ and the rest of AEW for putting out a great product https://t.co/OYRqouHYPX — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) July 24, 2020

The user stated, "AEW is sports entertainment. Just a lower form of it. There is nothing sports-centric about that product." This caused a response from Cody, stating that everything he does is "sports-centric," and that he fights almost weekly some of the best athletes in the world.

The user stated in his response that Cody's work is legit, but the "product he promised isn't there." This led Cody to respond, "Not sure what show you’re watching. Sure there’s some fun lightheartedness from time to time, but it’s certainly pro wrestling. Great matches, great interviews, grit and violence, great personalities."

The user then intensified the conversation by stating that the booking of FTR is "atrocious," the AEW product is the "same stuff on the other channel," and that "there is a reason why you lost half your audience."

Cody dispelled these allegations by reiterating the fact that AEW has signed a deal with Sky Sports.

😟 We haven’t lost half our audience. That’s a scapegoat/reach from post movers.



We literally just signed a massive deal with sky...not to mention the 3rd hour and extension of the show. Top-5 cable show. Very proud. Lots of work left to do, but the movement is real and lovely. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 25, 2020

Although it is indeed a major accomplishment that AEW beat WWE in the battle to land a spot on Sky Sports, AEW has indeed lost a significant amount of their initial audience. The debut episode of Dynamite on October 2 garnered 1,409,000 viewers.

The show has failed to gain 1 million views since their debut month. However, there have been several episodes that have garnered over 900,000 viewers, even as recent as the March 18 episode, which tallied 932,000.

The pandemic has indeed affected the overall viewership, though. There have been several episodes that have garnered around half the original number, and even more than half. Hopefully, when the pandemic is over and arenas can be filled once again, this will cause a positive spike in the numbers.