WWE reportedly lost a massive contract to AEW

AEW and WWE have been going at it every week. While WWE has three main shows that are telecasted every week, AEW has just one. WWE RAW and SmackDown don't compete directly with AEW Dynamite, but NXT does.

AEW Dynamite has been dominating the Wednesday night rating wars of late. Chris Jericho has taken the opportunity to explain demographics to the viewers and has proclaimed himself as the Demo God.

WWE lose Sky Sports deal to AEW

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sky Sports Italy is no longer interested in airing WWE's shows. The network has decided to part ways with the company after a two-decade-long relationship. The reasons for Sky Sports Italy calling it quits are a combination of the costs of the rights to air the shows, and the loss of viewers over the subsequent weeks.

It was also reported that Sky Sports Italy has struck a deal with AEW. The network has decided to air AEW Dynamite on Friday nights from July 31st. It was also mentioned that Sky had agreed to end its deal with WWE several months ago for the same reasons discussed above.

It was also reported that Sky did have some interest in re-signing with WWE after turning it down, but ended up signing a deal with AEW. Meltzer also noted that in the last year, WWE had lost its contract with Sky in Germany/Austria and the UK for the same reasons.

The WWE and AEW rivalry seems to be picking up with each promotion trying to outdo the other every week. Recently, when AEW announced a two-week special called Fyter Fest, WWE immediately said that it would have a two-week special of its own and revamped The Great American Bash.

There has been a lot of back and forth every week as far as ratings are concerned. If these reports are accurate and AEW does begin airing its show on Friday nights, AEW Dynamite will be going head-on with WWE SmackDown. In a recent interview, Cody spoke about introducing new shows, and maybe this deal will lead to that.