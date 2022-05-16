Court Bauer explains his contingency plans for MLW events

Former WWE personality Court Bauer says he is constantly preparing for unseen events that will take place during MLW events.

Court Bauer is known to be a stable name in wrestling. Before becoming the CEO of Major League Wrestling in 2002, he first had a short stint as a WWE writer in 1999. MLW has since been on a roller coaster, as they initially shut down in 2004 but resumed wrestling events in 2017.

While speaking with Fightful, Bauer shared that he has plans prepared for the show in case of emergencies. These include when wrestlers get covid or injured, among other circumstances.

"I have a page and it’s called the Contingency Page. It’s for variables of, ‘Okay, if five or six of our matches need to be changed next week in Philly, this is what we’re going to do.’ It’s at least something to work off of so you can improvise. You just don’t know if someone’s going to test positive for COVID...They said, ‘What should we do? Should we get on a plane?’ I said, ‘Look, we have a COVID Compliance Officer, check in with them. The decision is out of my hands. If you guys got COVID, take care of yourselves and stay at home. Isolate." [H/T Fightful]

MLW recently held an event called "Kings of Colosseum" at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that took place on May 13. The show was primarily evented by Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Court Bauer on how the pandemic helped him prepare for unexpected events

No matter how big the company is, everything was affected by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19. This was no different for Cour Bauer and MLW. On top of an already busy workload, they also had to ensure the safety of their talent.

Court Bauer then added how important it is to have contingency plans. If the promoters want stability like before, they should be able to adapt to sudden changes.

“It may not be ideal, but it’s something to work off of, which you didn’t have two years ago before a pandemic. We’re prepared for things you can’t foresee. I think that’s good. Sure, you want absolute stability like we had in 2019, but you have to roll with the punches. I think every promoter’s learned someway or somehow to have to adapt on a very quick turnaround to different circumstances.”

With years of experience in the wrestling industry, and having endured a challenging pandemic, Court Bauer seems to have already prepared himself for the worst in every scenario.

Edited by Neda Ali