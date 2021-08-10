"We created something" - Enzo Amore discusses NXT being an alternative to WWE

Former WWE superstar nZo (fka Enzo Amore) recently shared his thoughts on how NXT used to be an alternative to WWE's main roster. He appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast hosted by Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca and spoke about the current wrestling landscape.

During the podcast, Bully and LaGreca spoke about the end of the golden generation of NXT as fans know it. The duo discussed how the recent releases would affect NXT and the wrestling industry as a whole.

Bully mentioned that WWE, specifically Vince McMahon, wanted to mold NXT as a developmental promotion rather than a third brand. Former star nZo then joined the podcast and shared his thoughts on AEW and the slow decline of NXT.

The main discussion was around how NXT had become the main alternative to WWE's main roster. nZo mentioned that the revolution in the wrestling landscape started back in the day when NXT was selling out arenas and garnering audiences.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion pointed out that promotions like AEW have taken the same route and are doing well as an alternative to WWE.

"I saw [NXT succeeding] because we created something by poaching Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, El Generico, Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen at the time), Neville," nZo said. "You’re going out and grabbing all the likes of the greatest talent that’s out there and putting it under this alternative brand, under this home in WWE.

"And you’re having this women’s revolution at the same time because you’ve got Charlotte, Sasha, Bayley, Becky all under that house at one time. And tag team wrestling with Dawson and Dash and me and Cass. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Enzo Amore talks on life after WWE and NXT

nZo has always been known for his gift of gab in the wrestling industry. He recently took to Twitter to express his interest in facing none other than Finn Balor.

Since his release from the WWE in 2018, Enzo Amore has been competing in several independent promotions. He is scheduled to take on the legendary Jerry Lawler at Wrestlefest 25 on August 14, 2021, at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkepsie, New York.

Do you think nZo has a chance against WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler? Let us know in the comments below.

