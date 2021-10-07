Ian Riccaboni: Maria Kanellis-Bennett is the driving force behind the success of the ROH Women's Division (Exclusive)

If you haven't heard the word, the ROH Women's Division is back... and it's better than ever.

After a series of unfortunate events (mostly notably the COVID-19 pandemic) put the division on ice for several months, one woman has stepped up to help breathe new life into the women's locker room. According to lead commentator Ian Riccaboni, that woman's name is Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kev Kellam had a chance to sit down with ROH lead announcer Ian Riccaboni recently and the two touched on a number of topics.

The revamped Ring of Honor Women's Division, fresh off a successful tournament to crown a new ROH Women's World Champion, was a major talking point.

The tournament was put in motion by the return of Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

The First Lady of ROH made her on-screen return at the 19th Anniversary Show back in March, and Riccaboni says Kanellis-Bennett deserves a huge amount of the credit for the success that has followed.

"I think what's really key about the Ring of Honor Women's Division is what you see on television is authentic. Maria Kanellis-Bennett is the person who is scouting the talent. She is the one talking to Booker T and saying, 'Hey, do you have any students that are ready? Do you have anybody that's ready to break out? Are they ready to get a shot?'"

Riccaboni continued, "She's the one talking to Mickie James and saying, 'Hey, we'd really like to use Chelsea Green. We'd really like to have in Allysin Kay. We'd really like to have in Marti Belle to be a part of what we're doing. Can we bring them in?' And she's the one saying, 'Hey, we have these other talent too.'"

One person Booker T signed off on is the now reigning ROH Women's World Champion Rok-C. The 19 year-old defeated former Champions Sumie Sakai and Angelina Love on her way to the finals of the Women's World Championship Tournament. Then she defeated Miranda Alize at Death Before Dishonor XVII to capture the gold.

Riccaboni put over Kanellis-Bennett's experience and credibility as something that is really helping the talent buy-in to what Maria is trying to build in Ring of Honor, centered around their new world champion.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is someone the talent can look up to and trust.

When it comes to running and building a division? Experience goes a long way.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ian Riccaboni said that the resume of Maria Kanellis-Bennett is something that the past leaders of the Ring of Honor Women's Division lacked.

Riccaboni wasn't taking a shot at anyone, just further putting over what Maria brings to the ROH table.

"I think before, when we had the division, the folks that were in charge and the folks that were scouting the talent didn't have the same experience as Maria did. And that's not to belittle anybody or that's not to put down anybody, but to have somebody that's been there, done that, got the t-shirt... She's somebody that talent can trust. Who they know she has lived and breathed what they're trying to do. And she's been the catalyst to the success."

It's been 17 years since Maria Kanellis-Bennett made her debut in WWE. Pro wrestling has taken Maria around the world and back again.

This includes multiple stops in ROH. This time around, she's also been able to bring in the likes of Allysin Kay, a multi-time world champion. Not to mention Nicole Savoy, the longest ever reigning Shimmer Champion.

In a short amount of time, Ring of Honor has developed a women's locker room with a nice mix of new and veteran talents. That includes, by the way, those who helped build the foundation of the division.

"There's a lot of folks internally that have pushed, like Bobby (Cruise), like Todd Sinclair, who've been in the Ring of Honor locker room, to really push this to the forefront. And the thing is, this wouldn't have worked if we didn't have the talent that we got. We have Sumie. We have Mandy Leon. We have talent that have been here for quite a bit and tried to establish the foundation."

The importance of having someone like Kanellis-Bennett at the forefront of this revitalization of the ROH Women's Division cannot be overstated, according to Riccaboni.

Someone who can motivate new and veteran talent, and at the same time? Execute a successful game plan. One that features women's wrestlers on TV, in matches that are promoted to the fullest extent. That's how Riccaboni says the talent really knows that what's being sold to them is real.

