Booker T says top WWE tag team is not "ready" for a breakup

WWE legend Booker T thinks the company shouldn't break up former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, anytime soon.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, addressed rumors about The Street Profits potentially breaking up. The Hall of Famer thinks this isn't the right time for them to split, even though he sees a potential singles run in Montez Ford.

"Everybody is really high on Montez doing singles wrestling. The guy is very, very talented, but I don't know if they are ready for a breakup. I don't think they've been together long enough to actually breakup and make an impact from both sides because Angie (Angelo Dawkins) is going to be looking for a spot too if they were to breakup.

"Together, I think they are better for Angie more so than Montez Ford. Also, if you put Montez out there, he's in a sink or swim situation. He's going to go out there and deliver from a singles perspective and, the thing is, you never know until you're put in that position," said Booker T about The Street Profits potentially breaking up.

Booker T thinks that The Street Profits may not be discussed as a team in the future if they split up now as they haven't achieved a lot in WWE.

The Street Profits have been drafted back to WWE RAW

WWE @WWE It's a NEW DAY for the STREET PROFITS on #WWERaw It's a NEW DAY for the STREET PROFITS on #WWERaw! https://t.co/AyNOBHFQA1

On Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft, The Street Profits, together, was drafted back to RAW a year after they moved to SmackDown.

They were the #7 pick on this week's RAW while they were the #2 pick in last year's Draft.

A recent report indicated that WWE thought about splitting the two up by drafting them to different brands, but split T-Bar and Mace instead.

