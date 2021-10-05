WWE considered separating top tag team in Draft; split T-Bar and Mace instead - Reports

WWE put "serious consideration" into splitting former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in this year's WWE Draft.

PWInsider has reported that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could have ended their alliance during the Draft, but WWE decided to split T-Bar and Mace instead. The original idea was for Ford to be drafted to RAW along with his wife, Bianca Belair, with Dawkins moving to the blue brand.

"There was also serious consideration put into breaking up The Street Profits with the idea of Montez Ford moving to RAW with Bianca Belair and Angelo Dawkins remaining on Smackdown. That talk lessened over the course of last week and instead, T-Bar and Mace ended up split as a team as of last Friday's Smackdown."

RAW snapped the Street Profits on Night 2 of the WWE Draft as the brand's No.7 pick. They join Belair on RAW, the second pick for the Red brand on Night 1 of the WWE Draft.

WWE tag teams split in the 2021 Draft

WWE forced several tag teams to go their separate ways during this year's WWE Draft. Mace and T-Bar, both a part of the RETRIBUTION faction, were split up, with the former moving to SmackDown while the latter stayed on RAW.

The New Day split up again, with Big E moving to RAW, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods to SmackDown.

Shotzi and Tegan Nox, who joined SmackDown earlier this year, parted ways as well, with the former staying on the blue brand and the latter heading to RAW.

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina were another unit that was split up with the Queen Of Harts heading to SmackDown while the red brand picked her tag team partner.

Another faction that got separated in the WWE Draft is the trio of Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky. Veer has stayed on RAW, while the other two will make the blue brand their new home.

