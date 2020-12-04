MLW Fusion recently started airing again on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. EST on their YouTube channel. The show is also available on fubo Sports Network. MLW had been on a hiatus due to COVID-19. But the company returned in a big way with The Restart. That night, MLW announced the return of the Opera Cup.

In this tournament, Richard Holliday would face TJP, Tom Lawlor took on NJPW's Rocky Romero, ACH squared off against AAA's Laredo Kid, and Low Ki faced Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Low Ki vs Richard Holliday Semi-Final showdown this Wednesday https://t.co/0DGjBGtMl3 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 3, 2020

Holliday and Tom Lawlor moved on to the semifinals of The Opera Cup. You can read the results of MLW Fusion here. On the most recent show, ACH defeated Laredo Kid, and Low Ki defeated Smith Jr. to advance.

Last night was bell-to-bell perhaps our finest hour of #MLWFusion and my favorite episode of #TheRestart era. Give it a watch tonight. 1000% wrestling.https://t.co/X5h7YMtWbE pic.twitter.com/X7HTTKd14W — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 3, 2020

After last night's episode of MLW Fusion, MLW CEO Court Bauer held a media call to discuss the company. During the call, Bauer was asked about Smith Jr.'s status with MLW:

Court Bauer of MLW

Court Bauer on Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s status in MLW:

"Davey Boy's exit in the Opera Cup's opening round marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW. I have immense gratitude for [Davey] and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup, as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champion... A real certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal, and I wish him luck with whatever comes next. With Davey's spot on the roster opening up, there will be a familiar face arriving soon to fill it. I'm a little surprised it hasn't leaked yet. This one is a big surprise."

At this time, Smith Jr.'s next move is unclear. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former MLW World Tag Team Champion.