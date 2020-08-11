Former WWE Superstar ACH returns to NJPW

Released WWE star, Jordan Myles, now once again known as ACH, will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for this week's episode of NJPW Strong. Myles was released from WWE following the controversy surrounding his NXT shirt design. The disputed shirt design was called out by ACH as racist due to its "black face" depiction.

The winner of NXT's Breakout Tournament went on a Twitter tirade, calling out WWE for the design as well as the way the company treated its black performers.

@GoGoMyles I AM 100% in agreement that the shirt is very Distasteful.

That being said, bringing others into this to vent your frustrations or Issues THAT HAVE NOTHING to do with @WWE or the shirt is also very Distasteful. If it’s #ForTheCulture Don’t attack those in it!! 👊🏿✊🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 28, 2019

After being released from the company, ACH would sign with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in December. He was scheduled for shows this past January for the promotion, before weeks later retiring from wrestling via Twitter. ACH would make his return to professional wrestling earlier this year for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Now ACH makes his return to the biggest promotion in all of Japan.

ACH to appear on NJPW Strong

Full card revealed for NJPW STRONG week two!



ACH is back! PJ Black, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater all make their debuts!



Full preview: https://t.co/FSI34XQLJA#NJoA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/MJpFbZ89dF — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 11, 2020

ACH will return to NJPW on this coming Friday's NJPW Strong show. ACH will team with TJP and Alex Zayne to face the team of PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian. New Japan released their preview for the match as follows:

An incredible six man tag team matchup on tap for STRONG sees some big debuts and some big returns!

ACH is back in an NJPW ring for the first time since November 2018. The internationally acclaimed junior heavyweight will be looking to make his mark alongside the similarly well travelled TJP and Alex Zayne, who returns to New Japan for his first match in the cerulean blue since New Beginning USA in February.

This episode will also feature the semifinals of the New Japan Cup USA tournament as David Finlay faces Bullet Club's Tama Tonga, and Jeff Cobb meets KENTA. A stacked episode of New Japan's latest series will mark the return of ACH to the promotion for the first time since November of 2018.

After a tumultuous period of his career, ACH's return to NJPW is sure to excite his supporters as well as fans of New Japan. With tremendous technical and high flying ability in the ring as well as buckets of charisma, ACH is a welcomed addition to any roster.