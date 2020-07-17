EXCLUSIVE: NWA talent uncertain of the company's future 

The season finale of Powerrr occurred on March 3, and according to a source, the future is uncertain for a new season. Currently, there is no update on a new season, and it has not been confirmed that another one will even occur.

Speaking to a former NWA top talent, I was also told that "Billy [doesn't] talk to the talent," and "no one really told them what the future held" when Dave Lagana left the company.

Despite reports from Raven stating that the company is shutting down, Billy Corgan issued a statement dispelling these rumors.

After years of executive changes and much less exposure than the glory days of the 1980s, the National Wrestling Alliance began a major revival over the past few years. In 1994, Shane Douglas had one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history after throwing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship down in exchange for the ECW World Championship. Throughout the rest of the decade, NWA became known more for having a collection of independent promotions, until gaining more exposure with the relationship with TNA.

With Nick Aldis at the helm, and partnerships with NJPW and ROH, NWA once again became a household promotion. This momentum led to weekly YouTube broadcasts, which was stemmed from the "10 Pounds of Gold" series.

Although the response of the weekly Powerrr show was widely positive, NWA has once again found itself on the shelf for the foreseeable future. Since the final episode of Powerrr, the NWA YouTube page has mainly been filled with podcasts from members of the current roster such as Eli Drake and Nick Aldis, along with video dairies of former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm. The scheduled Crockett Cup pay-per-view, which was supposed to occur on April 19, has been postponed with no future date set.