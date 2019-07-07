NJPW G1 Climax Night 1 Results (July 6, 2019): The Rainmaker Comes to Dallas

laurengoodnight FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 218 // 07 Jul 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

(Image Courtesy: NJPW)

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster.

For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV. There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block.

Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 1 is an A-block night, opening with 4 short tag matches.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, Guerillas of Destiny vs Sho and Yoh, Roppongi 3K

The IWGP Tag Champions G.o.D. didn’t hesitate to show their heelish brutality as the match opened but their dominance lasted as long as it took for Roppongi 3K to get in synch with each other.

Their rallying was inspiring until a well-timed super powerbomb from Tonga ended the match, leaving Bullet Club on top.

Result: Guerillas of Destiny def. Roppongi 3K via pinfall.

Ren Narita and John Cobb vs Shota Umino and Tomohiro Iishi

Cobb and Iishi are tanks on legs, and each was paired with a fairly young lion for this match. Narita was Flip Gordon’s Best of the Super Jr’s Tournament replacement after Gordon suffered a knee injury earlier in the year, and Umino, Red Shoes Unno’s son, lost to Jon Moxley in a high profile match on the night Moxley announced his intentions for the G1.

Advertisement

Umino looked very solid but also flew well, and Narita’s stock rose whenever he wrestled. Cobb suplexed both Umino and Iishi in quick succession, marking these suplexes as the cornerstone of this match.

Cobb pulled off his Tour of the Islands finisher and pinned Umino. Iishi and Cobb scuffled and the crowd chanted LET THEM FIGHT. Those two will face each other in the B-Block on day 2.

Result: Narita and Cobb def. Umino and Iishi via pinfall

1 / 6 NEXT