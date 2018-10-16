×
NJPW News: NJPW provides an update on Will Ospreay's latest injury 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
45   //    16 Oct 2018, 14:14 IST

Will Ospreay will be missing the Power Struggle tour
Will Ospreay will be missing the Power Struggle tour

What's the story?

Following Will Ospreay's horrific botch at the recently concluded RevPro: Global Wars, New Japan Pro Wrestling has provided an update on 'The Aerial Assassin' and his current status for the upcoming NJPW shows.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was in singles action against Chris Ridgeway and appeared to suffer a nasty injury after landing on his hand, following a botched Pele Kick attempt.

The match eventually concluded in a rushed finish when Ridgeway quickly tapped out Ospreay for the win, as the NJPW star was quickly rushed to the back for receiving some medical treatment. After being treated by paramedics on the scene, Ospreay was taken to a local medical facility by ambulance for further examination.

The heart of the matter

Will Ospreay has been currently preparing himself to make the transition to NJPW's Heavyweight Division after conquering the Jr. Heavyweight Division for all these years, as 'The Aerial Assassin' was all set to challenge Suzuki Gun associate Taichi for the Never Openweight Championship at the upcoming Power Struggle show.

However, according to NJPW, Ospreay has now been pulled off the Power Struggle tour which kicks off later today, meaning that Never Openweight Champion Taichi will also have to sit out on the sidelines till November 1.

But, the company has noted that Ospreay's current Never Openweight Title match against Taichi is still on the cards and will be happening as scheduled for the 3rd of November.

What's next?

Will Ospreay and Taichi are all set to go head-to-head for the Never Openweight Title on the 3rd November, 2018 in Osaka, in what will be Ospreay's first ever match in the Heavyweight Division. And given if Ospreay does manage to pull off yet another pinfall win over Taichi, then fans could very well expect a much-awaited clash between him and Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

