Pre-Cruise Highlights From Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea

Chris Jericho at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons event honoring Irving Azoff

October 27, 2018 ought to go down in history for wrestling fans. WCW Bruise Cruise and the WWF Wrestle Vessel aside, Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea is not only the first time in which an active wrestler has presented a major chartered cruise, but also proves that independent wrestling -- as the Rager hosts talent from Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the indie scene alike -- can also thrive in a cruise setting. The cruise will be departing later from Miami, Florida with an estimated 2,500 fans on-board.

Currently, I am writing this post from the AC Hotel Miami Beach -- a fine beach-adjacent Marriott property indeed -- just miles from the Miami Port of Norwegian Cruise Line. While the Norwegian Jade ship does not depart for another 14 hours or so, there is plenty of wrestling industry star-power already going around town. I personally spotted The Briscoe Brothers at Miami International Airport, while other cruisers have seen Kenny Omega, Cody and Colt Cabana on their respective flights.

After departing from the port at 4:00 PM, Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea is scheduled to kick off with a "Sailway Toast." Following this will be a performance from the Jericho-fronted band Fozzy and then the start of the Sea Of Honor wrestling tournament. Jericho himself looks to be very busy on that first day of the cruise, as he also plans to tape an episode of Talk Is Jericho. Jericho's other scheduled on-board activities for the following three days include three additional Talk Is Jericho tapings, two more Fozzy live performances, a Q&A and a six-man tag match (to be shown as part of Streaming For Vengenance), beyond scheduled meet & greets and any surprise appearances that have been planned.

Below are a mix of recent social media posts related to the Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea, altogether showing the excitement surrounding this "once-in-a-lifetime" -- although Jericho has recently stated plans for this to be an annual cruise -- vacation experience presented by Sixthman. Steady Internet connection permitting, more (spoiler-free) posts will follow from this author from on-board the Norwegian Jade.

Social media bounty: photos and videos of folks playing our game on @IAmJericho Cruise. We will send you awesome gifts. Seriously. #jerichocruise — Smack Talk Showdown (@SmackTalkShwdwn) October 27, 2018

Leaving now for the @IAmJericho Rock & Wrestling cruise!!! Stoked to unplug & create some awesome memories 😎😎😎 https://t.co/hC2bzgiYmo — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 26, 2018

En route to @jericho_cruise. You’re welcome for the sellout @IAmJericho. Now it’s time I make you some more money after I slaughter @MartyScurll on the boat. #TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/5LRcmaGDH7 — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) October 26, 2018

Everyone on @IAmJericho Cruise be safe have a great time

Enjoy being w/ fellow wrestling fans

Dont drink(too much) @BustedOpenRadio will be in the house

Cant wait for the stories pic.twitter.com/Xoad7cJ5qx — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 26, 2018

4 days, 3 matches, its time to cruise@jericho_cruise 🛳 pic.twitter.com/e9Ea61nixM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 26, 2018

🛳🌊My friend @McGeekyDesigns has designed very special limited edition #Valifornia T-shirts in honor of the @jericho_cruise! Want one? DM @socalvalstore to buy now. Price: $15 unsigned or $20 w/ my signature. Worldwide shipping OR buy directly from me on the cruise! @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/6jhpDyry0u — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) October 26, 2018

Soon, I get to participate in a good olde fashion BOAT FIGHT!



Excited for the @IAmJericho cruise. — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) October 26, 2018

I’m Going to buy one of my twitter followers a pizza tomorrow



Yes Seriously



Here’s how you can be the one!



You have to follow me #Duh



And RT this telling me why you should be the one who gets the free pizza!! Good luck,you have 24 hours 6pm ET. Tommorw! — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) October 25, 2018

Of course it's sold out....It's the Jericho cruise you STUPID IDIOT!!!! @IAmJericho. See ya Saturday! pic.twitter.com/CCyjfge0mB — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) October 26, 2018

Can't wait for the @IAmJericho @jericho_cruise ! Live @BustedOpenRadio on Saturday night at 10pm with special guest host @TheSamiCallihan . A must. See everyone on the boat!! pic.twitter.com/MG2kmIeHsj — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) October 25, 2018