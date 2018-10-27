×
Pre-Cruise Highlights From Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
24   //    27 Oct 2018, 10:15 IST

Chris Jericho at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons event honoring Irving Azoff
Chris Jericho at the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons event honoring Irving Azoff

October 27, 2018 ought to go down in history for wrestling fans. WCW Bruise Cruise and the WWF Wrestle Vessel aside, Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea is not only the first time in which an active wrestler has presented a major chartered cruise, but also proves that independent wrestling -- as the Rager hosts talent from Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the indie scene alike -- can also thrive in a cruise setting. The cruise will be departing later from Miami, Florida with an estimated 2,500 fans on-board.

Currently, I am writing this post from the AC Hotel Miami Beach -- a fine beach-adjacent Marriott property indeed -- just miles from the Miami Port of Norwegian Cruise Line. While the Norwegian Jade ship does not depart for another 14 hours or so, there is plenty of wrestling industry star-power already going around town. I personally spotted The Briscoe Brothers at Miami International Airport, while other cruisers have seen Kenny Omega, Cody and Colt Cabana on their respective flights.

After departing from the port at 4:00 PM, Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea is scheduled to kick off with a "Sailway Toast." Following this will be a performance from the Jericho-fronted band Fozzy and then the start of the Sea Of Honor wrestling tournament. Jericho himself looks to be very busy on that first day of the cruise, as he also plans to tape an episode of Talk Is Jericho. Jericho's other scheduled on-board activities for the following three days include three additional Talk Is Jericho tapings, two more Fozzy live performances, a Q&A and a six-man tag match (to be shown as part of Streaming For Vengenance), beyond scheduled meet & greets and any surprise appearances that have been planned.

Below are a mix of recent social media posts related to the Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea, altogether showing the excitement surrounding this "once-in-a-lifetime" -- although Jericho has recently stated plans for this to be an annual cruise -- vacation experience presented by Sixthman. Steady Internet connection permitting, more (spoiler-free) posts will follow from this author from on-board the Norwegian Jade.

