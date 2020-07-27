Predicting the next holder of each title in IMPACT Wrestling

Much like WrestleMania resets the landscape in WWE, this year's Slammiversary did the same for IMPACT Wrestling. With so much roster upheaval due to various circumstances, the landscape of the company is vastly different from what the promotion put forth even six months ago.

Gone are Michael Elgin and Tessa Blanchard while the likes of EC3, the Good Brothers, Heath, and Eric Young are all now a part of IMPACT. Some returned to the company while others joined the promotion for the first time. Rich Swann, someone who seems like a good bet for any of the titles in the company, is apparently injured again, at least in storyline.

If that wasn't enough, all of the major titles in IMPACT also changed hands between Slammiversary and the following episode of IMPACT last week. Eddie Edwards is the new IMPACT World Champion and Chris Bey is the new X-Division Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo wrested the Knockouts title from Jordynne Grace while the Motor City Machine Guns ended the historic IMPACT Tag Team title reign of the North. The North retained the belts at Slammiversary against Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan but lost them two days later on TV.

Moose retained "his title" against Tommy Dreamer, but other than that, every Champion in IMPACT is different from the holder of each belt from last month. So who seems like the logical bets to be next in line for the titles in IMPACT Wrestling? Here are my predictions.

#5 The next TNA World Heavyweight Champion - EC3

He's back in the company where he made his name.

Moose has been walking around as TNA Champion ever since the IMPACT Champion was absent due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19. He initially started to battle former stars from the TNA days like Chase Stevens, Kid Kash, Suicide and most recently, Tommy Dreamer.

The storyline essentially called for him to become the self-appointed TNA Champion and is something that has helped to integrate former TNA stars from the past. Well, perhaps one of the most successful stars from the last decade in IMPACT/TNA reappeared on the show's most recent episode.

EC3 attacked Moose after warning the entire world in a pre-taped promo to open the show. With such a turnover of the roster due to recent additions and subtractions for various reasons, EC3 is one of the names that make the most sense. He's already targeted Moose on IMPACT programming so it would make sense to target the former NFL player. If the former two-time Heavyweight Champion isn't going after the IMPACT World Championship, he should be going after a title he made prestigious during his first run in the company.