Top10 Best AEW Wrestlers of 2019

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 18:18 IST SHARE

All Elite Wrestling has been fantastic (but not entirely faultless - some areas are in the need of drastic improvement) throughout its debut year. The one thing everybody would agree on is the quality of the top-end talent on their roster. While some names on this list will be the ones we all expected when the company was first announced, others have been complete surprises, and if AEW can continue to expand their roster in 2020, they will sooner or later solidify themselves as the overall #2 pro-wrestling company in the world.

The in-ring talent in the company is undeniable, but talent without performance means nothing, and that's clear in the performance of some wrestlers in AEW this year, but for the most part, this is a list that we'd all expected to see. So without further ado, let's get started on the top 10 performers this past year for the brand new company.

#10 Fenix

There are plenty of standout indie performers in the world that don't move on to the bigger stage, but that couldn't be farther from the truth when it comes to one-half of the Lucha Bros, Rey Fenix. Since AEW began, Fenix has done nothing but amaze the AEW audiences around the world, and despite the relative lack of tag team success, has been a shining light all year long.

It seems that the company is looking to continue with The Lucha Bros as a duo, but with so many interesting tag teams in the division, the idea of a singles run for Fenix and Pentagon Jr. isn't too far fetched. Pentagon has always been the muscleman of the team, but Fenix stands out with his incredible in-ring work, and in a company like AEW, his rise will only continue as the years go on.

1 / 10 NEXT