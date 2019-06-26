×
Rating the 5 best wrestlers in the world today

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
144   //    26 Jun 2019, 16:56 IST

Image result for will ospreay and seth rollins

This is a topic that's always up for debate, and given how quickly things can change in professional wrestling it may be different than a year ago, but after Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay's fun Twitter beef, it's a good time to re-visit it. While it's never going to be 100% correct with wrestling fans across the board as wrestling is a very subjective art that will never be agreed upon, the following 5 men are without a doubt the cream of the crop.

From looks to athleticism to charisma, plenty of things go into becoming one of the world's top stars. Given that all of these people possess that, you'll never go wrong watching any of their matches. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look through the world of pro-wrestling today and look at 5 of the best in the world.

(Honourable mentions: AJ Styles, Tetsuya Naito, Charlotte, Johnny Gargano, and countless others)

#5 Kota Ibushi

Image result for kota ibushi njpw 2019

This may be one that takes people by surprise, but given AJ Styles' injury-ridden 2019, The Golden Star has stepped up and taken his spot in the top 5. He's had fantastic matches with Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito and plenty more, and given the gold he's held, it's hard to argue just how great he is.

One thing we can all agree on is that Ibushi needs to tone his style down, but given the grueling G1 on the horizon, that's highly unlikely to happen. Matches with Okada, Ospreay, Kenta and so many others will take place in that tournament. Going in as a heavy favourite, The Golden Star is going to prove to the entire world that he's on the level of his best friend.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Seth Rollins Will Ospreay
