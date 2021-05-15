10 Top WWE brawls

Pier-six brawl. Slobber Knocker. Knockdown drag-out fight.

No matter what you call them, some wrestling matches go beyond the normal parameters of what is expected in sports entertainment. These thrilling brawls might include fighting outside the ring extensively or using foreign objects to establish dominance. Or they might be a standard wrestling match that has been kicked up several notches, to the point where it seems more like a street fight.

The WWE has certainly had its share of these magnificent brawls. From the Classic Era all the way to the modern age, WWE has pitted some of the most dangerous, athletic, and just plain vicious superstars against each other in battles for the ages.

These matches stand out not just because of the skill involved in the performance, but the sheer brutality of the contest. Here are the top ten best WWE brawls of all time. Some of the matches might surprise you!

#10 Edge vs. Shawn Michaels -- Street Fight, Raw February 28, 2005

HBK measures Edge for a brutal closed fist blow.

During the Ruthless Aggression era, the WWE superstars often lived up to the namesake.

Shawn Michaels had only recently returned to wrestling full time after spending years rehabilitating a nagging back injury. After dropping the WWE championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin, fans had to wait a long time to see the Heart Break Kid in action.

That year, Michaels was set to take on Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania, but this match might actually be much better than that particular contest. Edge had also returned from an injury, and both superstars were determined to prove that they could still go with the best of the best.

The brutality of the match and the amazing performances by both men make this one a can't miss affair.

Michaels donned the crimson mask during the explosive affair and hit the superkick out of nowhere to claim victory.

