Top 5 AEW Matches in 2019

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 12:24 IST SHARE

On January 1, 2019, The Elite announced a brand new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and in this past year, it has put on some amazing matches. Dynamite has only been on-air since early October, but with four big Pay-Per-View events leading up to the TNT debut for the newfound company, we have managed to see plenty of incredible professional wrestling.

The entire roster has been working hard to make AEW a success, and in 2020, if they expand on the roster, we could be looking at another amazing year from the company.

Here, we look back on the year that was for the company and rank the top 5 matches of pro-wrestling's newest promotion - All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega - Lights Out Match (Full Gear)

This is a match people were wanting to see ever since Jon Moxley made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, and after his elbow injury canceled out their All Out contest, wrestling fans were at a fever pitch for this one. Because of this, both men wanted to raise the stakes, so Omega decided to go into Mox's world, making this one an unsanctioned match, and boy did it get brutal!

From garbage cans, mouse traps, and broken glass to one of the most dangerous-looking barbed wire structures you'll ever see, this one delivered for sure, even though it had a polarizing effect among the online community. Whether you are a stickler for gore or not, there's no doubting that the two men went all out and delivered a match worthy of their high-stakes, personal rivalry, making it clear that these are two of the top guys in the company, ready to work any style in order to get to the top in All Elite Wrestling.

1 / 5 NEXT