Who was pro wrestling's top star in 2018?

AJ Styles with the WWE Smackdown Live World championship.

As 2018 draws to a close, wrestling fans can look back upon it as one of the most dynamic, exciting, surprising, and challenging years for sports entertainment.

The year saw many happy returns, such as Dean Ambrose and Hurricane Helms. However, it also saw many painful absences, like Matt Hardy and Roman Reigns. The WWE feared no controversy and held their Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel PPVs, deciding that that was what was best for business.

Speaking of business, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks turned the industry on its ear with the success of their All In independent show. Now it looks like those same men are going to try and create their own promotion, All Elite wrestling, and have the billionaire backing to make it a reality.

Ring of Honor saw the departure of many of their beloved stars, but also signed red hot new talent like Jeff Cobb and Bandido. New Japan created massive inroads to the minds of pro wrestling fans all over the world with the success of Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchiko Okada, both times.

Now that the dust is settling on 2018, we can look back and try to objectively judge which pro wrestler had the best year. We'll evaluate the athletes based on four criteria;

Win/Loss record: While wrestling is scripted entertainment, wins and losses still matter. For example, no one would take Thanos seriously in the Marvel movies if he just lost to Howard the Duck instead of beating up Hulk. Yes, tag team matches count toward the Win/Loss ratio.

Championships: Holding gold around one's waist is a great measuring stick of their career status. Marketable stars, whether face or heel, tend to end up wearing title belts.

Industry impact: How has the pro wrestler affected the sports entertainment business, if at all? Are they an innovator between the ropes or did they create new opportunities for talent?

Popularity: Does the wrestler get a substantial reaction, whether boos as a heel or cheers as a face? Do fans and critics respect the wrestler?

Without further ado, let's begin the list with a man everyone can't seem to stop talking about.

Kenny Omega - New Japan Pro Wrestling

Kenny Omega, aka The Cleaner, has been buzzworthy all year long.

He's the man they call the Best Bout Machine, and whether he's wrestling top tier talent like his main rival Kazuchiko Okada or a blow up doll, no one can seem to tear their eyes away from him. But how does he fare on our grading scale?

Win/Loss Record: With 36 wins and 21 losses, Kenny Omega has an above average record, but not as impressive as one might expect. Grade: B

Championships: Kenny Omega held the IWGP United States title, and then defeated Okada for the IWGP World heavyweight championship, a belt he still owns as of this writing. Grade: A+

Industry Impact: While Kenny Omega doesn't get involved in the production aspects of wrestling as much as his elite cohorts Cody and the Young Bucks, he is the most influential and copied wrestler of 2018. Grade: A

Popularity: Kenny Omega is tremendously popular in NJPW, but is also well known to fans of other promotions, especially Ring of Honor and CMLL who have working relationships with NJPW. And social media can't stop yapping about him! Grade: A+

Overall Grade: A While Omega's win loss record might seem a bit disappointing, one must remember Bullet Club/the Elite are technically heels, and heels tend to lose more often. In spite of this minor hindrance, Omega scores off the charts in every other category.

